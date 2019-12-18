PINE GROVE • Pine Grove hosted Wheeler last Friday, Dec. 13 for homecoming and came away with two wins for the girls and boys teams.
The Lady Panthers pulled away from the Lady Eagles in the second half for the 60-41 win as the Panthers did the same in their 61-47 victory over the Eagles.
In the girls game, the Lady Panthers stacked an 11-4 lead early in the first behind a pair of three-pointers from seniors Bella Jumper and Loren Elliott. Jumper tossed in eight points in the opening quarter as Pine Grove took a 17-10 lead into the second.
Up 18-14 in the second, Karlie Rogers got herself going with six-straight points and Elliott added her second triple at the 2:47 mark for the 27-17 advantage. Wheeler closed the first half scoring four points off of two Lady Panther turnovers in the final 23 seconds, as Pine Grove led 31-24 at the break.
Rogers did her part in the third quarter as well, scoring Pine Grove's first seven points of the quarter as the Lady Panthers built a 10-point lead heading into the fourth.
Kenzie Miller caught fire in the fourth from behind the three-point line. Miller started the fourth with a deep triple followed by Elliott's third three-ball of the game for a quick 6-0 run. After a three-point make from Wheeler, Miller dropped in her second three of the quarter followed by a basket from Rogers to hold an 18-point lead with 3:47 left. Miller cashed in on her third three-pointer of the final quarter at the 3:22 mark to keep Wheeler at an 18-point deficit.
Rogers led the Lady Panthers with 19 points followed by Elliott's 14 points. Jumper pitched in 12 points and Miller added 11 points in the win.
For the boys game, the Panthers entered the break down just 28-27. But in the second half, Pine Grove outscored Wheeler 34-19, using four three-pointers and an incredible effort from point guard Carson Rowland.
Rowland dropped a game-high 27 points in the win while adding six rebounds, five assists and four steals. Rowland along with senior Cade Wilder combined to go on a 9-0 run to close the third quarter as the Pine Grove defense kept Wheeler from scoring in the final 5:20 of the quarter. Wilder notched a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Wheeler opened the fourth quarter with a pair of free throws to cut the lead down to three. From there, four-straight points from Rowland paired with a layup from Wilder and a three-ball from Jack Hudson pushed Pine Grove's lead out to 50-38 with 5:14 to play. The Eagles buried two triples of their own to stay close and get within seven of the lead. But Pine Grove ended the game on a 10-3 run behind Rowland shooting 5-of-6 from the free throw line, another Hudson three-pointer and a layup from Wilder.
Hudson scored 11 points on three made three-pointers.
The wins placed the Lady Panthers at 8-3 and the Panthers at 10-1 on the season.