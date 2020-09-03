PINE GROVE • COVID-19 has created more problems in the local high school sports world, as two within the Pine Grove volleyball program have tested positive for the coronavirus, resulting in the entire program being subject to a 14-day quarantine effective Tuesday.
As a result of this quarantine, the next two weeks of Pine Grove’s volleyball schedule will be either postponed or canceled.
According to South Tippah School District Superintendent Tony Elliott, a determination on whether these games will be rescheduled will be made at a future date. “We’ll have to look and see if any of the games are district games. They will probably have to be made up, but like with every other sport, we’ll have to see how that will fit with the schedule as to whether they can be made up or not” said Elliott.
Pine Grove junior high volleyball has not been affected, however both junior varsity and varsity programs are subject to the quarantine, staff included.
“We’ve tried to air on the side of safety for our whole student body, so we have quarantined the coaching staff along with the entire volleyball program. The junior high program has not been quarantined, but the junior varsity and varsity has,” said Elliott.
Despite the circumstances surrounding the team, Superintendent Elliott remains committed to the safety of not only the district’s sports teams but to the safety of the entire school population.
“We’re trying to be an open book,” said Elliott. “We just want to be on the side of safety and caution and protect everybody involved.”
This is not the first time a Tippah County sports team has had experience with a COVID-related delay. Last month the Falkner football program was forced to close workouts for two weeks, due to a large contingent of players and coaches being placed in quarantine after three positive tests were discovered.
Pine Grove’s scheduled games for the next two weeks were Thursday, Sept. 3 against Hickory Flat; Tuesday, Sept. 8 and Thursday, Sept. 10 against Biggersville; and Monday, Sept. 14 against Mantachie. The first scheduled game post-quarantine will be a Sept. 21 trip to Walnut.
Both games against Biggersville are Division 1-1A games.
Any schedule updates will be reported as they are announced.