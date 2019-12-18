WALNUT • Walnut was primed for their first win of the season last Saturday at the Sikes Memorial Tournament in Walnut against Hickory Flat but their poor shooting effort sunk any hope of pulling out the victory.
The Rebels held on for a 51-48 win that sent the Wildcats to 0-13 on the season.
Both teams struggled shooting the ball on the night. Hickory Flat shot 36 percent from the field as the Wildcats barely beat them with a 39 percent clip. The difference in the game proved to be the free throw line, where the Wildcats shot just 8-of-21 versus Hickory Flat hitting 14-of-28 from the charity stripe.
The first quarter was indicative of the offensive woes for both teams as they ended the first eight-minute period tied 7-7.
The second quarter proved to be where the Rebels pulled away. A layup by Bailey Quinn gave Walnut a 12-11 lead with 3:53 left before the half. From there, the Rebels went on a 10-0 run, building a nine-point advantage with 2:22 left. The Rebels lead got up to as much as 10 in the second but a layup from Mario Zuniga cut the lead to 26-18 by halftime.
The Rebels held a 10-point lead most of the third quarter before Zuniga scored six-straight points for the Wildcats to get his team back within six of Hickory Flat. The Rebels responded with a 5-0 run for their largest lead of the night at 11 with 2:08 left in the third. A Quinn layup and a jumper from Cade Hunt sent the Wildcats into the fourth quarter with a shot, down just 39-32.
Sophomore Brantley Porterfield, who dealt with foul trouble throughout the game, scored his first points of the game on just his second shot attempt to start the fourth quarter that cut the deficit to 39-34. Later in the fourth, the Wildcats found themselves down eight before two layups from T.J. Luellen and two scores from Quinn were a part of an 8-2 run that got the Wildcats within two points of the lead with 1:42 remaining.
Hickory Flat freshman Logan King stepped up to knock down 3-of-4 free throws in the final minute and 20 seconds to hold of the Wildcats comeback attempt.
Quinn finished with a team-high 16 points and eight rebounds. Luellen added 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Walnut returns to the hardwood on Thursday against South Pontotoc, who is just 4-10 on the season but have won three of their last four games.