FALKNER • Potts Camp quarterback Joshua Blake didn’t expect for everything to click on offense so early – but to his surprise, it did.
Blake ran for two touchdowns and passed for another two, racking up 216 yards of offense to lead the Cardinals to a 34-6 win over Falkner on Thursday night.
It was the season opener for both teams.
“I was shocked. I didn’t think I was going to be as effective because of how long we’ve been off,” said Blake. “I became more effective the longer we got into it and got it back going.”
Blake picked off a pass on Falkner’s opening drive to set up a short field. Two plays later he rushed in from 26 yards out for the early 7-0 lead.
Falkner answered with a 15-play, 58-yard drive that lasted until the 10:45 mark of the second quarter capped by a 1-yard keeper from Falkner’s Benton Hopkins. A bobbled snap on the extra point kept the score 7-6.
On the Cardinals’ third drive of the game, Blake added a 9-yard score.
Potts Camp recovered the ensuing onside kick, and Blake then used his arm for a 45-yard strike to Ryan Sanders for the 21-6 lead.
“I thought youth got the best of us tonight,” said Falkner head coach Jeff Anglin. “It was a good test for us. Potts Camp is a pretty good football team. They've got some experience and they've got some young ones but they have some older ones that have been around. We had several freshman and sophomores playing but what I was most proud of was that they fought til the end.”
Blake and Sanders hooked up again for a 40-yard score with 5:56 left in the third. Cody Taylor picked up a 31-yard touchdown run late in the fourth to cap the scoring.
The Cardinals’ defense held Falkner to just 106 yards of offense (104 rushing, 2 passing) and forced four turnovers.
Falkner’s Zion Grizzard had 14 carries for 85 yards.
The Eagles (0-1) will hit the road this Friday to face Alcorn Central. The Bears (0-1) are coming off a 41-7 loss to Walnut last Friday. The Wildcats held Alcorn Central to 87 yards of offense, 67 yards coming on the ground.
“I think our game (with Potts Camp) went on I feel like we got better against the run and I think they are a running football team, so we may matchup well with them next week,” Anglin said of Alcorn Central. “I think the pass hurt us more than anything tonight. Central is going to run the ball a lot. That's usually what they do. We just have to prepare to stop the run.”