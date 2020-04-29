FALKNER • Ty Priest is stepping down as the head football coach at Falkner High School after turning in his letter of resignation on Thursday, April 16. His resignation is still pending North Tippah School Board approval.
Priest's exit stems from his wife's, Shannon, being accepted into the University of Mississippi's School of Education Doctoral Fellowship Program earlier this month.
"I really had plans to get Falkner back on track and back to where it needed to be," said Priest. "Then my wife hit me with the news that she was wanting to go back to school and be on campus there as she goes through that process. I started to think about how she was always there for me, sitting up in the stands, cheering us on. Coaching was a dream of mine and she has supported me all the way. Now I'm getting to support her as she chases her dream."
Priest has been in coaching for six years, all at Falkner. His first fives were spent as an assistant under Quess Hood. When Hood made the move to leave Falkner for Potts Camp in May of 2019, Priest took over the helm of a program for the first time.
In his first year as a head coach, the Eagles struggled, starting the season 0-3 before picking up a 42-26 win over Ashland in the Div. 1-1A opener. Falkner finished the season 2-8 overall, with their second win coming against Thrasher late in the season.
Priests claims his time at Falkner was an invaluable experience, one that he will take with him forever.
"In my six years there, I've been blessed to have coached some amazing kids," Priest stated. " I guess what I'm going to miss the most is that Falkner became home to me. The town and the school is family oriented and is a close-knit community. We've had some great kids come through there and some really talented players. Of course like anywhere, there were some low points and there was some high points but it's been a great ride."
Priest and his family will make the move to the Lafayette County area but his next destination is still uncertain.
"I have not been guaranteed anything," claimed Priest. "I've talked to some people but nothing is concrete as of now."