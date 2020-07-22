The Pontotoc Red Sox and North Mississippi Senior Indians squared off in a doubleheader last Thursday in Bruce. The Red Sox rallied for a hard fought 7-6 win in the opening contest and completed the sweep with a 9-3 victory in game two.
In game one the Indians struck first when Luke Willard smacked a solo home run in the 3rd inning. Adam Adkins made it 2-0 with an RBI single that plated Jon Robert Carnes in the 4th inning.
The Red Sox got on the board in the bottom of the frame. McGreger Lee was hit by a pitch and came around to score on a base hit by Caleb Hobson, but the Indians answered with three runs, all with two outs, in the top of the 5th to take control.
Lucas Cartwright (Ripley) singled and, after an error extended the inning, scored on a single by Jon Robert Carnes. Payton Wood and Adkins each brought in runs by drawing bases-loaded walks to extend the lead to 5-1.
The Red Sox responded in the bottom of the fifth. Bailey Albritton singled, and Peeko Townsend and Channing Lackey walked. McGreger Lee stepped up to the plate with two outs and sent a grand slam over the left field fence to tie the contest up 5-5.
The Indians regained the lead in the 6th. Ethan Carnes sent a two-out pitch out of the yard to make it 6-5. In the first at-bat of the bottom of the 6th, Peeko Townsend launched a solo homer to left to tie it up 6-6. Hunter Coleman followed with a single. Coleman stole second, was awarded third on a defensive interference call and scored the winning run on an error.
Red Sox 9, Indians 3
In the second game of the night the Red Sox' bats helped them jump on top early en route to a win in a 4-inning contest.
Hobson singled, stole second and scored on a base hit by Ty Roberson to give the Red Sox a 1-0 lead in the 1st.
The Red Sox opened up a big lead in the bottom of the 2nd. Coleman and Lackey singled, and Hayden Fortune (Ripley) reached on an error to load the bases. Jobi Cook brought in another run with a bases-loaded walk, and Eli Hancock plated Lackey by lifting an RBI sacrifice fly to center field. After Reed Hale walked to load the bases once again, Hobson lined a 2-run double, and a third run scored on an error in the outfield, allowing Hobson to end up at third base. Albritton grounded out to score Hobson to extend the lead to 7-0.
The Indians got on the board with a pair of bases-loaded walks in top of the 3rd, but the Red Sox got those runs right back in the bottom half of the inning. Lee led off with a walk and later scored on a wild pitch. Cook drove in Coleman with a sacrifice fly to make it 9-2.
The Indians' Ethan Carnes drove in Willard with a double to make it 9-3 in the top of the 4th before the game was called. Logan Stewart picked up the win on the mound for the Red Sox, tossing three innings and allowing two runs on two hits while striking out three.