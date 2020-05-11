BLUE MOUNTAIN • Blue Mountain College announced on Monday that Saltillo High School's Matthew Reeder will lead the inaugural Topper Women's Soccer program that will begin play in the Southern States Athletic Conference of the NAIA in 2021-22.
Reeder, a BMC alum, began his coaching career at Saltillo in 2012 and has amassed a 163-80-4 record as head coach of both boys and girls.
"It has always been a dream of mine to become a college coach and I'm thrilled I'm getting the opportunity for a school that is very close to my heart," Reeder said.
The New Albany native has a 2018 5A boys state championship under his belt, along with the 2018 Clarion Ledger and Daily Journal Coach of the Year awards.
"We want to strive to be competitive quickly and lay the groundwork for a solid program that fosters growth both athletically and spiritually," Reeder said. "I want to instill the idea that winning is not the exclusive goal, but to understand that by increasing knowledge of the game and improving team and individual skill levels, winning will be an important result."
Reeder will spend the upcoming school year recruiting the Topper team that will compete against some of the top talent in the nation inside the SSAC, including 2018 national champion William Carey.
"We are extremely proud to land a winner and former graduate of BMC like Matthew Reeder to lead our Women's Soccer program," BMC AD Will Lowrey commented. "We are convinced he will build a championship program on the field along with high integrity and academic achievement. The future is bright."