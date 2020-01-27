NEW ALBANY • Ripley took sole possession of first in Division 1-4A soccer with a 3-2 road win over New Albany last Tuesday, Jan. 21. The Tigers scored the game winner at the 78-minute mark after it appeared the match would be headed to overtime.
“The keeper had it in his hands and it just kinda slipped out, it’s a slick field and it just dropped out and fortunately we were in the right place at the right time,” Ripley coach Joe Hunsucker said.
The winning goal came as the ball was played forward toward the goal and was mishandled by New Albany at the mouth of the goal. Luna followed the play and was able to clean up the bobble and score the decisive goal.
“The first time that we played New Albany we didn’t close down on space, I thought tonight we did not let them turn and look up the field and try to find the ball,” Hunsucker said. “I thought our keeper played a tremendous game.”
New Albany struck first as Parker Clayton scored in the 12th minute for the 1-0 advantage. That lead held until the 35th minute as Ripley’s Jorge Ruedas found net with a shot that went in inside the far post to knot the score at 1-1.
Adrian Ruedas gave the Tigers the right after half with a shot from about 15 yards out at the 43rd minute for the 2-1 lead.
Dani Avila tied the match in the 71st minute following a foul inside the 18 as he connected on the PK to draw the Bulldogs even at 2-2.
“I think Ripley’s got a really good team and we knew coming out tonight that it was going to be a really close contest,” New Albany coach Caryl Vogel said. “I thought we played well enough to win the game, just unlucky and that’s the way soccer works sometimes.”
Ripley improves to 9-1 and 5-1 in Division 1-4A while New Albany slips to 13-5 and 5-2.
(G) New Albany 7, Ripley 0: Sammie Jo Doyle had the hat trick with three goals, Annalyn Hogue scored two while Katherine Gonzalez and Kaitlin Horne had one apiece in the New Albany win.