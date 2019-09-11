RIPLEY - Some critical errors on the part of the Ripley offense set the stage for a nine-point come-from-behind victory for Booneville last Friday night.
Booneville kicker Noah Sisk nailed a 25-yard field goal with 1:59 remaining in the game to give the Blue Devils the 27-26 win over the Tigers.
"We had the game up two scores, and we didn’t make the plays and they did. It's that simple," Ripley head coach Sam Hathorn said.
Ripley had three touchdown drives in a row in the second half to come back from a 17-7 deficit. The three scores gave the Tigers a 26-17 lead by the 7-minute mark of the fourth quarter.
All three touchdowns were from senior running back Jamal Brooks. Brooks caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Tristan Vandiver in the third and added two touchdown rushes of 4 and 8 yards in the fourth. He finished with 301 all-purpose yards.
"We couldn’t tackle him,” said Booneville head coach Mike Mattox. “He ran through us, around us. It’s frustrating when you have kids in the right position to make plays and we don’t. But give credit to him. He’s a player."
Booneville faced fourth-and-long with under six minutes left, down nine points, when Booneville quarterback John Daniel Deaton hit Davian Price down the sideline for a 38-yard gain, setting up Price’s 2-yard score on the next play.
On the Tigers’ ensuing drive, Vandiver threw an interception to L.J. Shumpert that led to Sisk’s game-winner.
Sisk started the game's scoring with a 20-yard field goal with 2:15 remaining in the first quarter for the 3-0 lead. Early in the second quarter, Ripley linebacker Dy'Quez Edgeston gave his team their first lead of the game with a 28-yard pick-six for the 7-3 advantage.
"That's what we expect from those senior guys," Hathorn said. "We don't have many, but they have to spark us and that's what he did. It was a great play."
With 4:29 left in the first half, Price toted the ball in for a touchdown to give the Blue Devils a 10-7 lead at the break.
Ripley's Shaundell Carter led the Tigers with 11 tackles and two tackles for loss, including the Tigers' lone sack of the game.
Ripley hosts Class 5A member Saltillo this Friday, hoping to rectify their loss last Friday. Saltillo is currently 0-3 on the season with a 7-6 loss to North Pontotoc, 42-30 loss to Amory and a 36-6 loss to Itawamba AHS last Friday. Kickoff between the two Tigers will be at 7 p.m.