RIPLEY - It is never too early nor is it ever too late to find ways to scrimmage other teams in the summer before the upcoming season begins. Both Ripley and Pine Grove volleyball programs hit the floor last Thursday, July 25 to scrimmage each other and Hickory Flat. The day was filled with middle school, junior varsity and varsity matches between the three schools. Each match was a best-of-three sets.
In varsity action, the Lady Panthers took the floor first against Ripley. Despite slow starts in both the first and second sets, the Lady Tigers took out Pine Grove 2-0. Ripley won the first set 25-7 and the second set 25-8.
Pine Grove turned around to face Hickory Flat, a team they have become acquainted with in many scrimmages over the summer months. The Lady Rebels took the first and second sets handily with scores of 25-6 and 25-10.
Despite the lack of success on the scoreboard, Pine Grove head coach Justin Jordan still found positive things to take away from last Thursday's scrimmages.
"I thought we did good for the most part," Jordan claimed. "When we got their serves up and could get things going, I thought we did really good. There is still a lot to work on. One key thing I took from the day was we need to practice on returning hard serves. Those gave us the most problems.
"Our girls are still having fun and the coaching staff is having fun too. We got a bunch of great girls. They work hard day in and day out and that will get us where we need to be. It is just going to take some more time practicing together."
Ripley ended the day with a varsity scrimmage against Hickory Flat. In the first set, the Lady Tigers built a big lead before Hickory Flat battled back. But in the end Ripley held on for the 25-21 win in the first set and had their way in the second set, 25-13, for the 2-0 sweep over the Lady Rebels.
"This was a nice step forward towards what we plan on accomplishing as a volleyball team this season," said Ripley volleyball head coach Greg Dillard. "We played well as a team, communicated well and showed a lot of improvement on our offense."
Pine Grove starts their season at New Albany on Friday, Aug. 9 and Saturday Aug. 10 in classic games. Ripley travels to the Pontotoc Jamboree on Saturday, Aug. 10.