WHITEWATER, WI • Rachel Lewellen, a native of Ripley, Miss., and graduate of Ripley High School, was one of five members of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater gymnastics team who combined for seven All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honors Saturday as the Warhawks clinched their 14th consecutive team bid to the National Collegiate Gymnastics Association Championship by placing second at the WIAC Championship/NCGA West Regional (Presented by Culver's) at UW-Eau Claire.
The Warhawks scored a 189.425 to earn a spot among the top three and qualify as a team for the national meet in three weeks.
Junior Blaise Wilson (Thornton, Colo./Legacy) led UW-Whitewater by taking the all-around title with a 38.175 in a performance that included a 9.500 score or higher on all four events.
Freshman Karina Sabol (Middleton, Wis./Middleton) claimed the individual championship on floor exercise with a 9.700, her fifth score of that mark or higher of the season. Her performance helped the Warhawks score a 47.450. Wilson garnered All-WIAC honors on floor with a 9.600, good for sixth place. Senior Acacia Fossum (Gladstone, N.D./Richardton-Taylor) tied for eighth with a 9.525, and freshman Faith Mylin (Elgin, Ill./Harvest Christian Academy) tied for 11th with a 9.475. Junior Vanessa Olinger (Homer Glen, Ill./Lockport Township) tallied a 9.425, good for a tie for 18th.
UW-Whitewater moved to vault, where it recorded a 47.475. Three Warhawks earned spots on the all-conference list, including senior Lauren Marshall (Winthrop Harbor, Ill./Zion-Benton Township), sophomore Rachel Lewellen (Ripley, Miss./Ripley) and Wilson. Marshall finished third with a 9.625, Lewellen placed fifth with a 9.575 and Wilson tied for sixth at 9.525. Mylin, sophomore Emily North (Oklahoma City, Okla./Moore) and freshman Morgan McEntire (Indianapolis, Ind./Cathedral) were part of a five-way tie for 17th place with matching 9.375s.
Wilson was UW-Whitewater's top finisher on uneven bars, scoring a 9.500 to place seventh and help the team collect a 46.775. Freshman Taiya Stelmachowski (Plainfield, Ill./Central) tied for 10th with a 9.450, while junior Jessi Rondeau(Norwood Young America, Minn./Central) tied for 16th with a 9.300. Fossum (9.275) and North (9.250) finished 19th and 20th, respectively.
The Warhawks wrapped up the meet on balance beam with a 47.450. Wilson and Sabol tied for eighth with matching 9.550s. Olinger and Marshall were close behind, each scoring a 9.500 to tie for 13th. Mylin tied for 19th with a 9.350.
North joined Wilson as an All-WIAC honoree in the all-around with a 37.175, good for third place. Mylin finished seventh with a 36.500.
Following the meet, Marshall was named to the WIAC All-Sportsmanship Team.
The NCGA Championship is set for March 28 at 1 p.m. in Ithaca, N.Y.