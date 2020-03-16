AMORY • Ripley struggled to throw strikes last Friday, March 13 and it gifted Amory a convincing 11-4 victory over the Tigers, ending their five-game win streak.
The Tigers had a chance to make a statement early on the road after a pair of singles from Jak Ketchum and Drew Coombs put two runners on with two outs. After a passed ball advanced both runners into scoring position, a fly ball to left field ended the inning and was a sign of things to come.
In the bottom of the first, four-straight free passes gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead with no outs. A sacrifice fly gave the Tigers their first out of the inning but also added to Amory's lead. The Tigers limited the damage to escape with just a 2-0 deficit.
Ripley loaded the bases in the top of the third but their common theme occured yet again, stranding all three runners with an inning-ending strikeout.
As the Tigers continued to squander their opportunities, the Panthers made the most of their's in the bottom half of the third. A one-out walk and an error placed two runners on for Amory. The Panthers scored two runs on a groundout and a single for the 4-0 lead. After another walk, Amory once again pushed across a run with another RBI single to take a 5-0 lead into the fourth.
In the fourth, Amory blew the game open by simply taking four walks, one hit-by-pitch and two singles as they doubled their lead to 10-0 as the Tigers made two different pitching changes in the inning.
Just three outs away from being run-ruled, the Tigers showed a little fight in the top of the fifth with a 2-RBI single from Reed Scott followed by a RBI single from Cade Davis to make the score 10-3 and extended the game.
A pair of walks and another error in the bottom of the fifth led to a run for the Panthers, making it 11-3.
Ketchum roped a two-out RBI double that scored Conner Graves in the sixth but the Tigers never climbed out of the hole that they dug themselves into.
Five different Ripley pitchers combined to walk 11 Amory batters and hit three more for a total of 14 free passes on the base paths. At the plate the Tigers struck out 11 times while leaving nine runners on base.
Fortune, Ketchum and Scott all had two hits apiece with Scott leading with two RBI.
Ripley is currently 7-3 on the season.