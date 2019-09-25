RIPLEY - Last Saturday, Sept. 21 was a great day for volleyball in Tippah County and an even better day for the Ripley Lady Tigers. The Lady Tigers swept through the competition to claim the first-ever Tippah County Volleyball Tournament title.
"It feels great," said Ripley head coach Greg Dillard on winning the first title. "Our starting setter (Ellis McBride) was out sick so we had Sarah Catherine (Childs) who had to move from outside hitter to setter. And then Annie Simpson, who is a defensive specialist had to move to outside hitter. So we had a lot of people having to move around and do things that they haven't done before. We were a little worried coming in but we have good players and at the end of the day it's about playing volleyball and they did that. It came out good."
The Lady Tigers breezed past Falkner to start the day, taking the first set 25-5 and finishing the Lady Eagles off with a 25-18 win in the second set. Both Simpson and Autumn Griffin led the Lady Tigers with three kills apiece. Simpson also led the way with three service aces. Lexi Page added three aces as well, followed by two aces from Childs, Griffin and Peyton Shappley.
Ripley's stiffest competition came in their second match of the tournament. The Lady Tigers were able to take down Walnut 25-13 in the first set, looking like they were on their way to another easy 2-0 victory. But in the second set the Lady Wildcats gave Ripley some trouble. The Lady Tigers held an 18-15 lead before Walnut strung together a 5-0 run for the 20-18 flip in score. As Ripley battled back to regain the lead 21-20, Walnut stayed right with them, causing the set to go into extra points to decide the winner. Ultimately, the Lady Tigers ended the set on a 3-0 run by two attacking errors from Walnut and an Alex Green block for the 27-25 win.
"I knew Walnut was good when we played them earlier in the year at the tournament at Alcorn Central," said Dillard. "When I knew Kelley Hopper was their coach, I knew they were going to be good. She's a great coach and always runs a great program, even when she was at Kossuth. I told our girls coming in that we don't ever underestimate anybody, but you really better be paying attention to Walnut. They have some great players. I knew they were going to be tough."
To wrap up the tournament, Ripley defeated Pine Grove in two sets, 25-11 and 25-10. Shappley put down a team-high six kills and Green totaled six service aces against the Lady Panthers.
Coach Dillard knew their was an expectation for his Lady Tigers to walk away as champions, facing three programs in the early stages of implementing volleyball to their schools. But beyond the results of last Saturday's tournament, Dillard said the tournament is just a glance into the bright future of the sport in Tippah County.
"To me, more than anything, this was a celebration of volleyball," claimed Dillard. "All the new teams coming, both of the first-year teams looked good for being a first-year team. It is a very skilled sport. It's not easy. We want to continue this tournament every year and continue to grow the sport and volleyball in this area in general. We want to promote it and get the young ones interested to help make this a volleyball area."