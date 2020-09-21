RIPLEY • Ripley spotted a big lead last Friday night to the Daily Journal's No. 1-ranked small school Amory.
The Panthers (3-0) led by three touchdowns early in the third, but the Tigers (1-2) scored twice in the second half and had a chance in the closing seconds until Cameron Haynes sealed Amory’s 21-14 win with an interception.
“It happened real fast, but he threw it right to me,” Haynes said. “I just made a play on it.”
Amory didn’t break through on the scoreboard until a long drive to start the second quarter. Hunter Jones found Corbin Gillentine and Braxton Griffin for first-down catches, then hit Bo Rock over the middle for a 15-yard touchdown strike with 5:01 left in the second.
It took the Panthers just a minute and a half to add to their lead after a quick defensive stop as Jones connected with Braxton Griffin for a 24-yard score.
“Defense pushed some three and outs there, and we came on with some good momentum,” Jones said. “We had a couple of good catches and then ran it down a little bit.”
Ripley had the ball to open the third quarter, but Amory recovered a fumble at the 6-yard line on the very first play. Charleston French found the end zone on a 4-yard run to go up 21-0.
“They are a real good football team. They score a lot of points, and I am so proud of our defense and the way that we played,” said Ripley head coach Perry Liles. “Offensively, we just have to get better at moving the ball and giving ourselves a chance because time after time, you can't stop that. But I would say the second half, our offense woke up a little bit and made a game out of it. I'm very proud of our Tigers.
"Our two cornerbacks are in the ninth and tenth grade, and we have an 11th grade safety. They are young guys, and they play really hard. Coach (Rico) McDonald and Coach (Chad) White do a great job on defense, and I am so proud of them. Their quarterback is really good, and that No. 1 (Hampton) is really good. They have an exciting scheme, but I was so proud of our defense. We practiced well this week defensively to get that handled."
Immanuel Griffin was key in Ripley’s near comeback, scoring on a 43-yard run midway through the third and then cutting it to a one-score game with 4:57 to go on a 1-yard touchdown run.
Ripley had two more attempts to tie things up, as first the Amory defense held on fourth down and then Haynes came away with his interception to seal it.
Ripley hosts No. 5-ranked large school Pontotoc this Friday. The Warriors are 2-1 on the season, coming off a 28-12 victory over Houston last week. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.