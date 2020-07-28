Former Falkner High School star athlete Will Robertson picked up another honor to add to his résumé, this one coming four years after his playing days concluded.
Robertson was tabbed to the Gulf South Conference All-Decade First Team on July 14 for his efforts at Delta State.
“It was a pretty cool honor,” said Robertson. “It was special and definitely a big deal to me. I didn't expect it but I'm very thankful that I was chosen with some really good players.”
Robertson made waves in high school, leading the Eagles to the Class 1A state championship series in 2011, where Falkner finished as the runner-up. He then signed with Northeast Mississippi Community College where his success landed him a scholarship opportunity at Delta State.
In his junior season with the Statesmen in 2014, Robertson was named to ABCA/Rawlings All South Region First-Team, GSC All-Tournament Team and All-GSC Second-Team while playing in 44 games with 42 starts in left field. He totaled 62 hits in 160 at bats to lead the GSC with a .388 average and had six doubles, one triple with 29 RBI and scored 34 runs scored. He also appeared in five games in relief on the mound, earning a 0.00 ERA in six innings pitch, giving up just one hit.
Robertson was forced to take a medical redshirt in 2015 with an elbow injury but came back in 2016 to wrap up a tremendous career with an outstanding senior season.
In 59 games as the starter in left field, Robertson led the Statesmen in batting average (.399), hits (91), doubles (28), and RBIs (78). He was second on the team with eight home runs and ranked sixth in the GSC in batting average. He led the GSC and ranked fourth in the NCAA in doubles, first in the GSC and fifth in the NCAA in RBIs and ranked second in the GSC and 32nd in the NCAA in total bases (143).
“That injury kind of gave me more time to adjust to that level,” said Robertson. “It is a different game from JUCO to down there. That injury might've helped me to come back stronger both in the weight room and on the field. I think it set up for me to have the season I did in my last year.”
Robertson was one of four players placed on the first team, tied with Alabama-Huntville for the most from one team. Former Delta State head coach Mike Kinnison was named the Coach of the Decade as well.
“Coach Kinnison was a great leader and he knew how to get a lot out of us,” Robertson claimed. “There is a different mentality down there. There is a higher expectation to win games and to win championships. It's unlike any other place I've ever been around. When you sign up to play at Delta State, you know you're signing to play at a high level with a lot of expected of you.”