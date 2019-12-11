BLUE MOUNTAIN • Pine Grove sophomore guard Carson Rowland put together his best game of the season last Tuesday, Dec. 3 in a critical Div. 1-1A game against an in-county foe. Rowland poured in a game-high 27 points to lead the Panthers to a 61-47 win over the Cougars.
The Panthers got off to a quick start, up 7-1 after a Mason Bullock three-pointer in the first quarter. Blue Mountain battled back to get within one of the lead but a 6-0 run by the Panthers helped them take a 19-14 lead into the second.
Rowland entered the second period with just two points but on the opening possession of the quarter he got himself going with a jumper. From there, the sophomore put on a show, putting up 12 of Pine Grove's 13 points in the quarter, including a personal 6-0 run. The Panthers led 32-20 at halftime.
Blue Mountain opened the third quarter on a 7-2 scoring run to pull within seven of the lead but Rowland put the Panthers on his back to build a 20-point lead, using a 13-0 run with three-consecutive baskets and the foul shots and another layup for 11 points in the scoring frenzy.
The Cougars did not go away quietly, battling back with a 9-0 run to start the fourth quarter, getting the deficit down to 10. Later, after a pair of scores from David Peterson and Tre'Vante Foote got the Cougars within eight but the Panthers closed on a 9-3 run in the final two minutes.
Bullock added 15 points in the win for Pine Grove. Peterson and Trent Gray each scored 12 points in the loss for Blue Mountain.
(G) Pine Grove 68, Blue Mountain 28
The Lady Panthers made quick work of a young Lady Cougars squad. Pine Grove led 24-2 at the 7:25 mark of the second quarter and never looked back.
Seniors Loren Elliott and Bella Jumper each pitched in 13 points in the winning effort for the Lady Panthers. Blue Mountain's Teauna Foote was the lone Lady Cougar in double figures with 14 of the team's 28 points.