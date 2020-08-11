BLUE MOUNTAIN • Blue Mountain College Softball announced the addition of former Ole Miss and University of Alabama-Birmingham standout Dylinn Stancil Rowland as volunteer assistant.
Rowland, a native of Temecula, Calif., joins a staff that includes her husband, Daniel, who serves as assistant coach for the Toppers.
During her playing career, Rowland helped lead Ole Miss to the SEC Championship in 2018 when she drove in 29 runs, scored 26 and batted in the Rebels two runs in a 2-0 win over No. 1 Florida in the SEC quarterfinals.
“I am blessed to have the opportunity to join Coach Ken’s (Hardwick) staff,” Rowland said. “I am excited to work alongside some great coaches and amazing players, and I can’t wait to get started.”
As a freshman at Ole Miss, Rowland started 46 games where she batted .256 with 23 RBI and 18 runs scored, while also being named the SEC Freshman of the Week for the week of Feb. 20.
In 2019, she transferred to UAB where she started 49 games, notched 10 doubles, four homers and knocked in 27 runs.
In her senior season, Rowland was named to the Conference USA Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll, led UAB with 32 hits and topped the team with a .395 average. She was also the only player in the NCAA to record two five-hit games in 2020.
Hardwick commented, “I am very excited to add Dylinn to our staff as volunteer assistant. She is another addition who brings Power 5 experience and knowledge to an awesome staff. Her knowledge as a starter in the infield from two years at Ole Miss and two years at UAB will be a great asset to our student-athletes and the future of our program. She will be assisting with hitting and infielders and we’re thankful to have her onboard.”