RIPLEY • The Daily Journal released their 2019-2020 All-Area Soccer last Saturday, April 4. On the boys side of the list, Ripley senior Jorge Ruedas was selected as one of 12 players on the prestigious list.
"It's a blessing," said Ruedas of the selection. "I was working to be one of the best around and to compete with the guys from big schools to get my name up there with them. I think most important to me was the success we had this season going to North Half. I wouldn't have been able to meet these goals or get these accomplishments without my boys."
Ruedas guided the Tigers to a 13-2 record this season and helped his team punch their ticket to their first ever North Half finals in program history. Ripley soccer has only reached the second round of the playoffs three times. Ruedas had a hand in two of those runs in his junior and senior seasons.
The East Central soccer signee notched a team-leading 18 goals and added five assists in his senior season.
"He is very deserving of this honor by the amount of work he put in, his leadership off the field, and his unique skill set," said Ripley soccer head coach Joe Hunsucker.
Ruedas was one of three Div. 1-4A players on the list, joining New Albany's Max Spencer and Cristian Perez.
Tupelo's Connor Thistle was named the Player of the Year with 13 goals and seven assists.