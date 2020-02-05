RIPLEY • Ripley senior Jorge Ruedas has made a name for himself in the soccer ranks this season. Now he will take his talents to the next level.
Ruedas signed with East Central Community College (ECCC) last Friday, Jan. 31 in a ceremony held inside the Ripley Event Center.
"It means a lot to me," said Ruedas on signing to play college soccer. "I've always dreamed about this moment because I didn't know if I would make it this far."
Ruedas guided the Tigers to a 13-2 record this season and helped his team punch their ticket to their first ever North Half finals in program history. Ripley soccer has only reached the second round of the playoffs three times. Ruedas had a hand in two of those runs in his junior and senior seasons.
"Jorge is a playmaker," said Ripley head coach Joe Hunsucker. "I know that he has really understood this year how to be a team player. At certain times, he has made plays on his own to help out the team. He is going to give you 100 percent every time he steps on the field. East Central is also getting a leader too. He's held everyone on our team accountable this year for what they do on and off the field."
Ruedas is the fourth Tiger to ever sign with the Warriors. Christian Gonzalez, Francisco Romero and Ruedas' assistant coach Martin Morfin. Beyond what that group of players told Ruedas about ECCC, he liked what he saw for himself.
"I went to a couple of games last year and I saw a good team," Ruedas said. "They were mostly freshman that I would love to play with. It was a great campus with great facilities. It was perfect for me."
Ruedas is not shy about what he hopes to accomplish at ECCC. Setting goals is something he has always done and he reached them in his time as a Tiger but now the next level awaits.
"I'm just going to keep working because I plan to do great things over there," claimed Ruedas. "They have a wall where they put the names of all-stars there and I hope to get my name on there too. This is a great accomplishment in my life and I plan on going further than this."