HENDERSON, Tenn. – (Leaderboard) Denver Russell (SR/Pontotoc, Miss.) propelled himself three spots here Tuesday at the Freed-Hardeman Invitational, finishing 5th with a final-round 73 (74-73-147), making the All-Tournament Team in the process.
Russell and BMC would drop two spots as a team, finishing 6th out of the nine-team field with a final score of 304 (306-304-610) despite shaving two strokes off their opening day.
Central Baptist took the team crown with a 286.
Charlie Doran (SR/Nova Scotia) shot up six spots on the leaderboard for Blue Mountain, shooting a 74 on his final day and finishing tied at 8th.
Zack Watts (FR/Oxford, Miss.), playing individually, finished 14th with a 78, while Cameron Kohl (SR/Marion, Ark.) jumped three spots to 17th with a 77.
Garrett Moore (JR/Southaven, Miss.), playing unattached, finished his round tied at 18th with a 77 and Oliver Merritt (FR/Queensland, Australia) finished 26th with an 80.
Byron Brightman (FR/Victoria, Australia) played unattached also, shooting an 82 and finishing tied at 28th, while Tanner Robinson (FR/Jackson, Miss.) finished tied at 34th with an 80.
BMC returns to action Sept. 26 at the Centerville Men's Invitational at Centerville Golf Club in Centerville, Tenn.