WALNUT • The second day of the Tippah County Tournament saw very little drama in its three games. All three contests beginning with Falkner and Ripley girls, Blue Mountain and Ripley boys, and Walnut versus Pine Grove girls ended in double-digit margins of victory.
(G) Ripley 58, Falkner 24
The Lady Tigers wasted no time putting the Lady Eagles away. Ripley opened the game on a 19-0 run, including eight points from Siarra Jackson. Falkner's Becca Owens broke up the scoring drought for the Lady Eagles with a layup with 1:01 left but Ripley added three buckets in the final minute, including a jumper from Summer Kirkman at the buzzer for a 25-2 lead.
Ripley's starters never returned to the game after the opening quarter, giving their bench plenty of opportunities to play. Falkner's Brianna Pope opened the second quarter with an offensive rebound putback but the Lady Tigers' second unit clamped down on defense as they closed the first half on a 14-0 run on back-to-back three-pointers from Skylar Flake for a 39-4 lead.
Flake led Ripley with nine points, all in the first half. Jackson added eight points along with Ja'Niyah Edgeston's eight points for the Lady Tigers. Owens finished with a game-high 13 points for Falkner.
(B) Ripley 83, Blue Mountain 50
Blue Mountain built a 14-8 lead behind a pair of three-pointers from DeShawn Tyler and three layups from David Peterson in the first quarter. The Tigers closed the first on a 6-0 run to tie the game at 14-14 entering the second quarter.
LaTrell Vance's steal and layup gave Ripley a quick lead in the second but Blue Mountain's Rodney Morgan buried a three to retake a one-point lead. Later, Ripley was up 19-18 before using a 16-0 run to take control of the game. The Tigers led 35-21 at halftime.
In the third, Ripley went on 14-1 run, capped by a three-pointer from Sentavius Hunt for a 54-29 lead with 1:58 left. The Tigers outscored Blue Mountain 25-15 in the fourth quarter.
Alex Prather led Ripley with 13 points. Asa Howard followed him with 12 points. Jesus Ruedas, Braylen McDonald and T.J. Storey each added eight points. Peterson scored a game-high 14 points for the Cougars followed by Jaden Hall's 12 points.
(G) Pine Grove 55, Walnut 33
Walnut held a 10-9 advantage as the buzzer sounded at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Wildcats' 3-2 zone threw off the Lady Panthers' offense early on. But in the second quarter, Pine Grove started to figure it out and went on to outscore the Lady Wildcats 19-2 in the second period, taking a commanding 28-12 lead into the second half.
Loren Elliott connected on three 3-pointers in the third quarter alone as Pine Grove extended their lead to 45-24 entering the fourth quarter. Elliott led Pine Grove with a game-high 23 points. Bella Jumper pitched in 14 points on three 3-pointers. Karlie Rogers added 11 points for Pine Grove. Madi Kate Vuncannon led Walnut with 13 points.