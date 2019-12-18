WALNUT • Falkner started last Saturday's matchup with Class 6A Desoto Central behind the proverbial eight-ball. Leading scorer Chauncey Jackson suffered a sprained ankle in their 67-34 loss to Baldwyn last Thursday and was held out for their game at the Sikes Memorial Tournament in Walnut.
Without their top scorer, the Eagles battled but fell 59-29 to the Jaguars.
Desoto Central started the game on a 6-0 run, prompting a timeout by Falkner. Out of the timeout, Cody Johnson connected on a three-pointer to cut the lead in half. Following Johnson's triple, the Jaguars scored four quick points for a 10-3 lead.
The three-point line proved to be the Eagles' friend in the first half. With 3:29 left in the opening quarter, Cam Smith drilled a trey and Johnson split a pair of free throws to pull within three. Smith followed a basket from Desoto Central with a jumper with 50 seconds left to enter the second quarter down just 12-9.
The Jaguars scored first in the second and Smith responded with his second three-pointer at 5:52 to cut the lead down to two. Desoto Central reeled off a 7-0 run before Smith's third three-ball dropped in to stop the run. Falkner entered the locker room down just 23-18 behind 13 points from Smith.
Desoto Central focused on Smith in the second half and held the 6-foot-6 junior scoreless in the third and fourth quarters. With Smith being held in check, the Eagles scored just six points in the third quarter as the Jaguars built a 13-point lead heading into the fourth.
The fourth quarter was highlighted by a 12-0 run from Desoto Central that made the scoreboard look ugly. Falkner mustered just five points in the final quarter against the much bigger Jaguars.
Falkner falls to (1-12, 1-1) on the season with a tough test awaiting them on Friday at home against Div. 1-1A member Biggersville. The Lions gave the Eagles their only 1-1A loss back on Tuesday, Dec. 3 when senior Hunter Stacy dropped 40 points as Biggersville claimed the 97-64 win. Jackson scored 27 points in that loss and is expected to be able to play come game time.