MONTGOMERY, Ala. • The Southern States Athletic Conference announced the 2020 Softball awards Saturday, with Blue Mountain College winning 12.
Leah Jackson, Bailey Massey (JR/Bruce, Miss.), Tori Angulo (JR/Chino Hills, CA), Cheyenne Childress (JR/Hollow Rock, Tenn.), Cheyenne Eaton (SO/Walnut, Miss.), Meagan Edmonds (JR/Mooreville, Miss.), Allyson Hand, Haley Maccarino (SO/Saulsbury, Tenn.), Meghan Maness (JR/Lexington, Tenn.), Montanna Smith (JR/Jonesboro, Ark.) and Taylor Smith (SR/Walnut, Miss.) were all named to the SSAC All-Academic Team.
Maggie Williams (FR/Florence, Ala.) was named to the Musco Lighting Champions of Character Team.
In order to earn All-Academic recognition, a student-athlete must have maintained a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale at the conclusion of the previous semester and must have achieved sophomore academic status.
The Musco Lighting Champions of Character Team is composed of members chosen by the team's head coach.
"I'm very happy for our ladies and the hard work they have implemented this season," BMC head coach Ken Hardwick said. "It's a tribute to each of these award winners to be honored by one of the best conferences in the nation."