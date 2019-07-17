RIPLEY - The month of June only built the appetite for the Ripley Tigers basketball program during the summer basketball period. Between practices and games, the Tigers worked on their craft, hoping to build off their 26-4 record from last season where they took the Div. 1-4A crown and was eliminated in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs by Gentry.
Ripley head coach Adam Kirk believes this team still has more to prove and it showed in how they attacked the off-season.
"I think we are just hungry," Kirk stated on his team. "I feel like they want to be really good. A lot of these guys are seniors and have a lot to prove."
In their quest to prove how good of a team they are, the Tigers battled against area teams throughout the month of June and displayed great ball movement and team chemistry.
"I thought they played well together," Kirk said of how his team looked this summer. "I like how this group shares the ball. I think they are unselfish. I think we have guys that can make shots and our guys realize that if they pass up a good shot for a great shot, at some point, they'll get that in return."
Since Kirk's arrival in Ripley, the Tigers have been known for their outstanding, tenacious defense. Ripley gave up just an average of 41.9 points per game last season over 30 games. Kirk said he was proud of how his guys carried over last season's defensive effort to the summer despite not spending much time on that side of the court.
"I still think we defend at a really high level even though we haven't worked on it a lot," claimed Kirk. "We've worked on shooting the ball a lot. But when they get out here, they still take pride in it even though we haven't worked on it as much."
Ripley lost two really important seniors from last season. Montrae Mason and Kyston Dillard both played a big role in the Tigers' success a season ago. But young players like LaTrell Vance and Sentavius Hunt both showed promise of being able to step up and replace those roles that were vacated. Still, this team will rely on their veteran leadership of this experienced roster that has played a plethora of minutes in their careers.
"It hurts to lose Kyston and Montrae because they were so tough. But our captains last year were juniors," Kirk stated. "So they have just elevated their roles. Cam (Rucker) is a vocal leader. Jesus (Ruedas) is a leader by example. And Alex (Prather) is kind of in between. Those guys have all started. They've all been in the fire. They have actually taken the freshman and mentored them. It has been positive. They know what to expect and I think those will be the guys that we continue to lean on."
Usually not much is made of junior varisty games, especially in the regular season when the varsity games really matter. But over the summer, the young Tigers on the junior varisty team really has made an impression. Their style of play and talent level makes for more competitive practices and a bright future in the program.
"I'm excited about what we have coming up and I'm really excited about this freshman class," said Kirk. "I told my wife after our first summer game that those freshman take on my personality more than any group. They are scrappy. They'll fight and claw. They are a little offensively challenged but I think those guys have some potential. I've tried to coach them hard to just play hard because we will only be as good as they are. They are our practice players and if they go through the motions, we do too.
"Coach (Hunter) Brown has done a great job. These kids are coming from middle school and are ready for what we are doing. That's a testament to him and to these kids. These are the younger siblings to kids I've coached in the past so they knew what to expect and I think that has helped some too."
Before the start of the 2019-2020 season, there is still work to be done before the Tigers start the path, vying for a spot in Jackson for the 4A state tournament. That starts with more work in the weight room, requested by the senior class.
"Our seniors have asked to work out during July," Kirk said. "We usually don't do that so twice a week in July will we lift and do skill work. I think that says something about them and what they are trying to accomplish."