RIPLEY • It was all going so well for Ripley on Monday night, until a 10-minute collapse saw Newton County storm back with three goals to earn a 3-2 win and punch their ticket to the Class 4A Boys Soccer State Championship.
The Tigers held a 2-0 lead at the break. Coming out of halftime, Ripley maintained control of the match until the 52nd minute where Newton County's Lee Hill took over for the Cougars. Hill outraced the Tigers down the field for his first goal in the 52nd minute to cut the lead down to one. Later, Hill found the back of the net again in the 69th minute to tie the game at 2-2. He completed the hat trick just a minute later as the Cougars took a 3-2 lead.
"We told them at halftime that they were going to long ball you, they'll get it over you and try to use their speed," said Ripley head coach Joe Hunsucker. "We just didn't adjust right. For about 10 minutes, it seemed like we stayed up too high, didn't give that extra cushion and they just beat us.
But in the second half, we weren't aggressive enough on offense either. You can point to the defense but offensivley, we didn't attack like we should have."
The Cougars had a prime opportunity in the fourth minute to take a 1-0 lead after a penalty was assessed to the Tigers inside the 18-yard box. Newton County's kick banged off the right post to remain scoreless.
Junior Juan Luna put the Tigers up 1-0 after a runout goal as he was fighting off three Cougar defenders in the 20th minute. In the 29th minute, eighth grader Freddy Lopez was called upon after the Cougars were called for a penalty inside the box. Lopez stepped up to kick the ball into the back of the net as the Tigers took a commanding 2-0 lead.
Newton County controlled possession for most of the first half, leading to another shot on goal, planking off the left goal post just minutes before the sound of the whistle, signaling the end of the first half.
"I told them before the game that we had to calm our nerves because we've never had anything like this at Ripley," said Hunsucker. "They were composed to start the game. I thought when we scored the first goal it got everybody feeling pretty good. After the penalty where we went up 2-0, they started to take some good shots too and had some narrow misses."
The Tigers' season ends with a 13-2 record, tying their most wins in school history since the 2015-16 season and marking their best winning percentage. Ripley's appearance in the North Half finals is also a first for the program, one that has made it to the quarterfinals two years in a row. Hunsucker noted how proud he is of this group who has made history in just first season as the head coach.
"Whenever I saw them last year, I knew we had the talent, we just had to fix a few things," Hunsucker claimed. "They have bought in to our scheme this year. Whenever we first played Pontotoc, which is a team that beat us two years in a row, maybe three years in a row, but whenever we beat them it just took off from there. We lost to New Albany and got our heads down but we corrected a bunch of stuff after that and we just kept going.
They probably won't understand it tonight but later on when we look back, they are going to say that they were the first team ever to make North Half. We had the best record at Ripley. A lot of that has to do with our senior leadership, which was just tremendous this year. I can't brag on those guys enough for what they have done."
Ripley reached the North Half finals after defeating Caledonia 3-2 last Tuesday, Jan. 28 in the first round of the playoffs behind a pair of goals from Jorge Ruedas and a goal off a penalty from Lopez in the 78th minute. In the second round against West Lauderdale last Saturday, the Tigers wiped out last year's state runner-up with goals from Luna, Lopez and Adrian Ruedas as Ripley won 3-1 to clinch their spot in the North Half finals.