JACKSON • Ripley gave it their best shot but a the three-time defending 4A champions proved why they are among the state's elite teams.
Raymond knocked out the Tigers 63-46 in Monday's Class 4A semifinals at the Mississippi Coliseum.
Ripley cut a 12-point lead to six with 6:26 to play in the fourth quarter after a 9-2 run but the Rangers responded with a 10-2 run that put the Tigers' comeback hopes away.
"As bad as we played offensively, I kept looking up and we are only down six, or eight, or ten. If we could just get a couple of stops—we just couldn't put a run together," said Ripley head coach Adam Kirk. "We couldn't hit shots. I didn't think we took terrible shots, we just couldn't get anything consistently to go down."
Senior point guard Jesus Ruedas put on a show in his final high school game. Ruedas poured in a game-high 26 points, including a 13-of-15 clip from the free throw line.
Ruedas pulled the Tigers ahead in the second quarter after scoring seven points in part of an 8-0 run to start the period. The Rangers erased a late two-point Ripley lead by ending the first half with an 8-0 run of their own to lead 31-25 at the break.
"I knew he wouldn't go down without a fight," claimed Kirk on Ruedas. "It wouldn't have mattered if we were down 20 with 20 seconds left, he's still going to be playing the same way he did if we were up 20. It's just his personality. I'm not surprised. There is nothing he does anymore that surprises me because he works so much harder to be as good as he is. And he is so competitive."
The Tigers capped off an incredible season at 28-4 with just two losses coming after the turn of the new year. Ripley reached the semifinals for the second time in since 2017.
"I'm extremely proud of them. I told them I couldn't have held a gold ball and been any less proud of them than what I am right now because of their effort," said Kirk. "That is all we talk about is effort. If you play hard for 32 minutes, we will live with the result. And they do that every gamea and we've been successful but we just wasn't tonight. We are not ashamed. We played the game and that's what happens some times when you play the game."
Ripley loses seven seniors off of this team. Seven players that have made an impact on Ripley basketball over the past four years. The Tigers will graduate: Jesus Ruedas, Asa Howard, Martice Rucker, Fred Hamer, Cam Rucker, T.J. Storey and Braylen McDonald.
"Well when you get seven kids to start your program and seven kids graduate, that don't all play, I think that says a lot about their mentality and them as people," said Kirk of his seniors. "They started and a couple of them didn't hardly get in and they stuck it out. They keep practicing everyday. I'm proud of them and so thankful for all they have given to Ripley basketball."