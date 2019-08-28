RIPLEY - Up 13-7 with under five minutes left to go in the game, the Ripley Tigers felt good about their chances to knock off the defending 3A state champion Water Valley Blue Devils. But like most championship-level teams do, they make plays when they matter most.
Water Valley squeaked out a 14-13 come-from-behind win over Ripley last Friday after quarterback Jacob Truss found wideout Martavius Rockett in the back of the endzone for an 11-yard touchdown pass as the Blue Devils faced 4th and eight with 4:23 left in the game.
"I made a decision there. They had a penalty on third down that I declined that could have moved them back and made it 3rd and even longer," said Ripley head coach Sam Hathorn. "But I thought to myself, 'Heck, let's play one play to win the game instead of having to go back and play two plays.' I think we were in good position on defense but that kid just went up and made a play. And that's what I told our kids after the ball game, they just made one more play than we did."
The Tigers controlled the game nearly throughout. The first quarter ended with both teams trying to find their footing on offense, leading to two punts for both teams. On the last play of the first quarter, running back Jamal Brooks broke off his second long run of the quarter with a 37-yard gain to put the Tigers' in Blue Devils territory for the first time in the game. Brooks capped off that drive with a 26-yard touchdown run with 9:53 left in the second quarter for the 7-0 lead.
Brooks went on to have a special night against one of the better defenses around. In the third quarter, Brooks punched in another score from a yard out one play after after quarterback Tristan Vandiver and Sentavius Hunt connected on a 29-yard back should throw and catch, setting up first and goal. Brooks' second score of the game broke the tie after Water Valley scooped and scored on a fumble inside the 15-yard line on Ripley's opening drive of the second half.
Brooks finished with 30 carries for 208 yards and two touchdowns and added seven tackles, including 1.5 sacks on defense.
"That was a lot of fun," Hathorn said of Brooks' performance. "Again, they have one of the best defenses in 3A. They have an experienced defensive coordinator that does a great job. To see our guys move the ball like that on them was fun to watch. I always tell our offensive line, 'Hey let's get hat-on-hat and let Jamal do his thing.' And he did tonight. He's a dude. I don't know any other way to put it. He's a really, really good player and makes our offense go and then turns right around and plays every snap of defense. He's a lot of fun to watch."
Hathorn and the Tigers will face a familiar opponent this Friday and hit the road for the first time this season. The Kossuth Aggies defeated Baldwyn 34-33 last Friday and will welcome the Tigers to their turf this week. Ripley has won the last two meetings with the Aggies, picking up a 31-7 win in 2017 and a thrilling 24-20 win last season with the Tigers scoring a touchdown in the final 30 seconds of the contest to win it.
"They are always going to be a tough team that plays a tough brand of football and has for a long time," Hathorn claimed of the Aggies. "It's an intimidating atmosphere over there if you're not ready for it. They've got that hillside on the visitor's sideline. You don't really know where to stand. It just makes you kind of uncomfortable and I'm sure a lot of that is by design or it works out that way anyway. They have a really good coaching staff as well. I expect a really hard fought game. Our kids are going to have to bounce back from a tough loss and their kids are bouncing around after a tough win. It'll be a challenge for our guys to get back up."
The Tigers and Aggies will kickoff at 7 p.m. this Friday.