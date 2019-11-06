RIPLEY • The Ripley Tigers could not find the solution to slow down the New Albany offense last Friday as the Bulldogs pulled away with a 48-21 win last Friday in the last game of the regular season.
New Albany’s offense was fine in the first half, putting up 21 points. But in their four drives in the second half, the Bulldogs put four touchdowns on the board to put the game away.
On the third play of the second half, New Albany’s Charlie Lott found Ramaryon Crawford for a 61-yard score. The Bulldogs’ next offensive play resulted in a 50-yard touchdown run by C.J. Hill, who eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for the season, for the 34-14 lead with 7:10 to play in the third.
"I think offensively we were clicking pretty well most of the night,” said New Albany head coach Cody Stubblefield. “I think after we softened them up a little bit, C.J. Hill kind of took over a little bit later. I think it was a complete game offensively."
"We have a lot of youth in our secondary. We just couldn't get guys lined up," said Ripley head coach Sam Hathorn. "We have a freshman playing linebacker. We have a bunch of young guys playing on the defensive side. That's just what we got right now. We've got three linemen sitting over there with a knee problem. I thought we moved the ball better offensively and was able to keep us in the game in the first half. But they are an explosive football team and it was hard for us to handle."
Ripley (2-9, 1-3 Division 1-4A) answered with a 59-touchdown catch by Jamal Brooks with 4:13 left in the third. Brooks totaled 191 yards of offense and scored twice, but the Tigers were held scoreless the rest of the night.
"I think our defense stiffened up after the start,” said Stubblefield. “It’s just effort. They tightened down. We talked about at halftime being more aggressive on the edge."
In the fourth quarter, New Albany (7-3, 3-1) added to their lead with a nine-yard score by Hill and a 25-yard touchdown by C.J. McKinney. Hill rushed for 170 yards on 15 carries for three touchdowns.
The Tigers struck first on their opening drive behind the legs of Brooks. Brooks punched in a one-yard touchdown on fourth and goal for the 7-0 lead with 4:55 left in the first quarter. Ripley's defense came up with a huge turnover on downs on the Bulldogs' first possession that started in Tigers' territory but they could not capitalize to take an early two-possession lead.
The Bulldogs tied the game on their second drive with a 44-yard touchdown pass from Lott to Cameron Knox on a tunnel screen. Ripley quickly answered on the first play of their next drive with a 63-yard pitch and catch from Tristan Vandiver to Sentavius Hunt for the 14-7 lead with 48 seconds left in the first.
New Albany responded with a 30-yard touchdown run by Hill and another touchdown pass from Lott, this time to Mason Simmons from 58 yards out for the 21-14 lead with 6:14 left in the second that gave the Bulldogs' the lead for good.
The Tigers' now turn their attention to this Friday when the Class 4A playoffs begin with a road trip to undefeated Itawamba AHS. The Indians have proved over the course of the season why they are a state championship contender with an 11-0 record, winning Div. 2-4A. Running back Ike Chandler is second in the state of Mississippi with 2,156 rushing yards and had 28 rushing touchdowns on the season. In the 2018 season opener, Chandler rushed for 294 yards and three touchdowns on the Tigers in a 35-7 win.
IAHS averages 40.1 points per game this season while giving up just 17.1 points per game.
"It's kind of a new season in a sense," claimed Hathorn. "I think back to years like when we went down to Greendwood and played them. We were the 4-seed. They were the 1-seed. And that year we gave them all they wanted. That's going to be our message. We have one shot to beat a really good football team and that is the way the playoffs are. It doesn't matter if you're the 1-seed or the 4-seed, you're going in there to win the game. And if you can get it done, you move on. If you can't, it's over. So we will preach, 'Why can't we win one game?' We will put all our chips in one basket and give it all we got."