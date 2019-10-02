PONTOTOC - The Ripley offense never found their footing and it cost them against Pontotoc last Friday. The Warriors built a 10-0 lead by halftime to carry the lead into a 20-7 win, their first of the season.
The Pontotoc defense had their way with the Tigers. The Warriors surrendered a paltry 25 yards of offense to the Tigers in the first quarter, and Caleb Hobson intercepted a pass in early in the second quarter. Pontotoc was unable to capitalize on the turnover and had to punt, but Miles Galloway pinned the Tigers on their own 3-yard line. The Tigers were soon forced punt from the 16, and Pontotoc took over at the Ripley 44. The Warriors pounded away with tailback Jemarkus Whitfield, driving to the 8 yard line. Jolan Mills drilled a 25-yard field goal to put the Warriors on top 3-0 with 3:46 remaining in the first half.
The entire complexion of the game would soon change. With only 26 seconds left in the half, Ripley fumbled a pitch in the backfield, and the Warriors' Monte Townsend recovered to give Pontotoc the ball at the Ripley 36. After a sack on first down, Pontotoc quarterback Brice Deaton completed a 42-yard pass to Cade Armstrong to set up a 1st and goal. Whitfield scored on a 4-yard TD run with 5 seconds to go in the second quarter. A point-after kick from Mills made it 10-0 at halftime.
The Warriors received the second half kickoff, and a big run from Hobson keyed a drive that resulted in a 26-yard Mills field goal to extend the lead to 13-0 at the 9:33 mark of the third.
Later in the half, a Pontotoc punt from deep in their own territory resulted in a good field position for Ripley. After a 24-yard run from tailback Jamal Brooks, Brooks scored from a yard out to cut the PHS lead to 13-7 with 11:37 to play in the fourth quarter. However, the Warrior offense immediately responded. With effective running out the wildcat formation, Whitfield led a drive with 4 carries for 35 yards. Deaton then found Tres Vaughn open in the flat, who broke into the clear for a 38-yard touchdown that made it 20-7 with 8:23 to go.
Ripley subsequently moved to the Pontotoc 7-yard line before the Warrior defense stopped Brooks on a 4th and 2 to kill the drive. The Warriors then racked up first downs and ran the final minutes off the clock to close out the win.
The Tigers totaled just 160 yards of offense, 144 rushing and 16 passing. Brooks rushed for 109 yards on 21 carries. Pontotoc added up 312 yards of offense.
Ripley (1-5) begins Div. 1-4A play this week against North Pontotoc. The Vikings are 4-2 on the season and are coming off a 7-6 win over Calhoun City last Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.