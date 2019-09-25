AMORY - Ripley struggled to get much of anything going against a tough Amory defense. The Panthers held the Tigers' in check and added a pair of rushing touchdowns late in the fourth quarter to pull away with a 21-7 win over Ripley last Friday.
"We were moving the ball really well and shooting ourselves in the foot all night," Amory head coach Allen Glenn said. "It was frustrating, but like I told the guys, it’s not a cookie cutter way to win, and we won playing defense."
Amory’s defense came up with a big stop to open the game, holding Ripley to a field goal try that was no good after a big Jamal Brooks run put them inside the 10.
The Panthers' offense got on the scoreboard on freshman Charleston French’s 1-yard run with 1:10 left in the second, set up by a couple of Braxton Griffin catches. Amory led 7-0 at the half.
The Tigers defense did their part limiting the Amory offense in large part due to quarterback Hunter Jones coming out of the game briefly in the second quarter with a knee injury, then leaving again in the fourth with an ankle injury.
With Jones on the shelf, Amory's James Spratt took over and put the Panthers (3-2) up 14-0 with his 6-yard run with 2:43 to go in the fourth.
Ripley (1-4) answered on the first play on the ensuing possession as Tristan Vandiver hit Sentavius Hunt for the 52-yard score.
Spratt and the Panthers were able to extend the lead on his 34-yard touchdown two plays later.
Statistically speaking, Brooks had the best night for the Tigers, totaling 124 rushing yards and adding an extra 23 yards receiving. On defense, Brooks led Ripley with 14 tackles, including a tackle for loss and a forced fumble. Both Josh Gray and Justin Hill added 1.5 tackles for loss and Shaundell Carter pitched in 10 tackles.
On Friday, the Tigers face yet another stiff challenge. Ripley hits the road again for a matchup against Pontotoc. The Warriors are coming off a much-needed off week after their 0-4 start to season. Aiding their rough start, Pontotoc has played a tough schedule so far with their losses coming to Houston, Senatobia, New Albany and Desoto Central.
The Warriors feature three dynamic play-makers at wide receiver in Peco Townsend, Caleb Hobson and Tres Vaughn. Ripley's secondary will have their hands full trying to contain this amount of firepower.
Ripley and Pontotoc kickoff at 7 p.m. this Friday.