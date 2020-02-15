NEW ALBANY • The clock ran out on Ripley in Friday’s 49-48 Division 1-4A tournament boys championship game loss to Corinth.
Latrell Vance scored on a layup with an assist from Cam Rucker with 36 seconds remaining to cut Corinth’s lead to 48-45. Asa Howard sank a 3-pointer with 3.5 seconds left to cut the Warriors’ lead to 49-48.
But Corinth, which missed 10 of its 15 fourth-quarter free throw attempts, held on.
“They kind of whipped us on the boards there in the fourth quarter and separated a little bit,” Ripley coach Adam Kirk said. “We didn’t do a good job finishing possessions with the boards. They gave us chances, but we couldn’t make a play.”
Corinth led 9-6 after the first quarter, but Ripley took a 19-15 halftime lead with a late 8-0 run. Jesus Ruedas and LaTrell Vance hit for 3-pointers and Rucker connected on a runner for the Tigers.
Ripley (25-3) will host Yazoo City in Tuesday’s first round of the Class 4A state tournament. Corinth (15-13) will host Clarksdale.
“We haven’t felt this way in a long time. We haven’t lost since Thanksgiving,” Kirk said. “Maybe this is a reality check, I hope, for us. We’re human. We’re capable of getting beat when we don’t play our best.”
Ruedas led Ripley with 12 points. Sentavius Hunt added 10 points, all in the second half.
Tameron Patterson scored 12 and Will Crawford 10 for Corinth.
“Wow! You keep wondering where it’s been, but maybe we found it at the right time,” Corinth coach Keith Greene said. “I’m proud for the guys; it’s been a struggle at times.”