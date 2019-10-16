RIPLEY • The Ripley Tigers broke out of their five-game losing streak with an impressive showing against Tishomingo County last Thursday for their first Div. 1-4A win of the season. The Tigers (2-6, 1-1) lit up the scoreboard for the 58-14 win over the Braves.
"We were really glad to right the ship and pick up a win," said Ripley head coach Sam Hathorn. "Even though we haven't got the results we have wanted over the past few weeks our kids have still been working really hard in practice and sticking with it and it paid off against Tish. County."
Ripley posted 336 yards of offense with 272 yards coming from their rushing attack. Quarterback Tristan Vandiver was in control of the offense all night long. Vandiver posted a career-high 124 yards rushing on eight carries and scored once on the ground.
"Tristan did a great job of running the offense," Hathorn claimed. "He found running lanes and hit them. When he runs like that it gives a different element to our offense that defenses have to prepare for. I'm proud of how he looked."
Vandiver kicked off the scoring behind his arm, finding Immanuel Griffin just a minute and 30 seconds into the game for the 16-yard touchdown pass. Running back Jamal Brooks added the two-point conversion for the 8-0 lead. Tishomingo County answered with a one-yard touchdown run by Elijah Southward on their first drive to get the score to 8-7.
With 2:38 left in the first, Brooks crossed the goal line for his first score of the night on a six-yard run and the 14-7 lead. Again, the Braves responded with a 67-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 14-14. Ripley's first quarter offense could not be slowed and the Tigers punched in their third score of the opening quarter with a 24-yard strike from Vandiver to Diamonte Williams with four seconds remaining. Brooks added the two-point conversion for the 22-14 lead entering the second quarter.
The Tigers held Tishomingo County out of the endzone in the second quarter and added two scores of their own to extend their lead. An eight-yard touchdown by Vandiver was followed by a scoop-and-score by Shaundell Carter on a blocked punt by Brooks. Brooks added both conversion runs to give Ripley a 38-14 lead at halftime.
Brooks' stellar night did not stop in the first half. In the third quarter, Brooks broke off a 54-yard touchdown run for his second touchdown of the night. After Griffin added a seven-yard touchdown early in the fourth, Brooks blocked his second punt of the night, this time picked up and returned 34 yards by senior Dy'Quez Edgeston for the touchdown. In all, Brooks rushed for 71 yards, averaging 11.8 yards per carry, adding two touchdowns and five two-point conversions. Defensively, Brooks added nine tackles, two tackles for loss, two blocked punts, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.
Edgeston had a team-high 10 tackles, including two tackles for loss.
The Tigers will host Choctaw County this Friday in a non-division game for homecoming. The Chargers (5-3) are coming off their biggest win of the season after defeating Houston 24-12 last week.
"We know it's going to be a big challenge," said Hathorn. "They are a very good football team that is well-coached and they proved that last week against Houston. We will need to come out swinging like we did last week and stay disciplined against them."