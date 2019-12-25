RIPLEY • Ripley kept their Div. 1-4A record clean last Tuesday, Dec. 17. The Tigers held off a tough Corinth Warriors squad en route to a close 62-54 victory to become 2-0 in division play.
The Tigers and Warriors both set the tone of the game in the first quarter, giving the feel that it would be a close game throughout. Corinth took an early 4-2 lead before Ripley senior Cam Rucker nailed a three-pointer to spark a 7-0 run behind baskets from Sentavius Hunt and Asa Howard. Later, Corinth took a 11-10 lead after a 7-1 run, ending with a jumper from Kito Windham with 25 seconds left. Howard's three-pointer at the buzzer propelled the Tigers back ahead, taking a 13-11 lead into the second quarter.
Howard drilled his second three-pointer with in the opening minute of the second, followed by a layup from T.J. Storey as the Tigers pushed their lead to seven. A quick 4-0 spurt from the Warriors put a dent into the lead but Ripley responded with another 7-0 run behind another Rucker three-pointer and layups from Storey and LaTrell Vance to build a 10-point lead with 3:56 left in the first half.
Rucker dropped in his third three-point make but was answered by Corinth's Tameron Patterson's three with 3:01 left. Later, Patterson hit his second three in the midst of a 6-0 run that got the Warriors back within three of the lead. Patterson connected on a jumper with two seconds left as Corinth entered the break down just 32-30 to the Tigers.
Back-to-back jump shots from Corinth's Will Crawford opened the third quarter as the Warriors regained the lead for the first time since late in the first quarter. The two teams traded baskets and the lead until the Tigers erased a three-point deficit with a 6-0 run, including Rucker's fourth triple of the night that gave Ripley a 42-39 lead with 2:12 left in the third. Corinth drilled a three-pointer on their next possession to tie it back up but Howard ended yet another quarter with a three-ball to give Ripley a 45-42 advantage entering the fourth.
Vance's layup followed by two made free throw attempts from Alex Prather gave the Tigers a seven-point lead early in the fourth. Later in the fourth, Patterson drilled another three for Corinth as the Warriors found themselves down just two with 3:57 left to play. Big time buckets from Storey and Rucker extended the lead for a moment but Patterson dropped in another three with 2:49 left to make it a one possession game yet again.
Howard dropped in a floater along the baseline and Hunt buried his lone three-pointer of the contest with 1:46 left to stretch the lead back to eight and sealing the win. Rucker led with 16 points, followed by Howard's 15 points. Storey pitched in 11 points as well.
Ripley jumps to 9-2 on the season before their game with Tishomingo County last Friday, Dec. 20.