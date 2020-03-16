BOONEVILLE • Ripley jumped out on Lake Cormorant in their matchup last Thursday at the Booneville Spring Break Tournament and never looked back.
The Tigers plated seven runs in the first three innings to pull away for a 9-2 win over the Gators.
A one-out error from Lake Cormorant put Ripley's Hayden Fortune on the base paths and gave him second base on the throw. After a flyout to center field, Drew Coombs scored Fortune on a RBI single for the 1-0 lead.
Ripley went quietly in the second but in the third the Tigers rallied with two outs. Lucas Cartwright reached base after a hit-by-pitch but was caught stealing second. Then, Fortune grounded out to the Gators shortstop for a quick two outs. A pair of singles from Jak Ketchum and Coombs followed by a hit-by-pitch from Reed Shackelford loaded the bases for Ripley. An error by the Lake Cormorant second baseman led to two runs for a 3-0 lead. Senior Cade Davis made the Gators pay for their mistake with a 2-RBI double to left field and a 5-0 lead. After another error, Conner Graves hit a 2-RBI single to cap off a six-run inning that put the Tigers in control with a 7-0 lead.
Ripley's starting pitcher Micah Johnston commanded the game on the rubber. Johnston flew through the first three innings allowing zero hits. In the fourth, a two-out single broke up his no-hitter but he ended the inning with a flyout in the infield.
As the Tigers' bats went cold over the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, the Gators plated their first run with a RBI single in the bottom of the sixth.
In the top of the seventh, an infield single from Ketchum and a walk to Coombs put two on base with only one out. Shackelford delivered a RBI single that was followed by another RBI single from Reed Scott to tack on two runs to their lead.
Johnston picked up the win, throwing all seven innings with just one earned run on four hits.
Ketchum and Coombs each led the Tigers with two hits apiece. Davis and Graves both led with two RBI.
The win over Lake Cormorant was the Tigers' fifth win in a row.