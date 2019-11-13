FULTON • Drawing an undefeated football team for your first round matchup in the Class 4A playoffs is a tough deal, one that Ripley could not overcome. Itawamba AHS rolled over the Tigers 42-13 to move on to the second round.
IAHS poured it on the Tigers early. The Indians began their second drive of the game at their own 21-yard line. On second-and-10, senior Ike Chandler broke through tackles and then sprinted the rest of the way for a 79-yard touchdown. IAHS went up 7-0.
The Tigers moved the ball on their second possession, but fumbled at the Itawamba 30-yard line, and IAHS recovered. On the first play of the Indians’ next drive, senior Daeveon Sistrunk threw a lateral to wide-receiver, sophomore, Arvesta Troupe who then completed a 70-yard touchdown pass to Ike Chandler. The Indians went up 14-0 midway through the first quarter. Of their three plays of offense in the game, so far, two were touchdowns.
After a blocked punt, Sistrunk capitalized on a short field with a four-yard touchdown run for the 21-0 lead. Ripley coughed up their second fumble of the game. On the very next play, Sistrunk and Tae Chandler connected on a 36-yard score. Again, the Tigers gifted the Indians with the football on their third fumble of the first half after a long drive and threatening to score but the loose ball was recovered by the Indians at their one-yard line.The Indians drove the field where Ike Chandler punched it in for the 35-0 lead with 3:03 left to play in the second quarter.
The Tigers moved the ball on their second possession, but fumbled at the Itawamba 30-yard line, and IAHS recovered. On the first play of the Indians’ drive, senior Daeveon Sistrunk threw a lateral to wide-receiver, sophomore, Arvesta Troupe who then completed a 70-yard touchdown pass to Ike Chandler. The Indians went up 14-0 midway through the first quarter. Of their three plays of offense in the game, so far, two were touchdowns.
Ripley moved forward on their next drive to pick up a first down;then they began to go backwards. A flag and intentional grounding forced a punt. It was a bad snap, and IAHS sophomore Tae Chandler sneaked by the Tigers’ line and blocked the punt. IAHS made the most of the short field, and Sistrunk ran it in from four yards out. With the extra-point, IAHS went up 21-0.
The Tigers fumbled again on the second play of their next drive. It only took the Indians one play to score, again. Sistrunk connected with Tae Chandler who broke several tackles while maneuvering 36 yards for the touchdown. IAHS led 28-0.
Ripley was about to score their first points of the game when the Ripley running back fumbled inside the IAHS two-yard line midway through the second quarter. The Indians put together a 98-yard drive capped by a 2-yard run by Ike Chandler into the end zone to put IAHS up 35-0. This is how the score stood at halftime.
Ripley opened the third quarter with a 60-yard drive that resulted in their first points of the game when Jamal Brooks scored on a four-yard run. IAHS answered successful drive of their own that ended with a quarterback sneak from Sistrunk to put the Indians up 42-7.
Brooks scored one final time in his high school career with 50 seconds left to close out the scoring. Brooks rushed for 215 yards on 29 carries and led the Tigers with 10 tackles from his linebacker spot, including two tackles for loss.
The Tigers end their season at 2-10. This is the 90th season of Ripley Tiger football. Not once in the program's history have they had a 10-loss season until this year. Ripley will graduate five seniors from this year's team: Brooks, Tristan Vandiver, Justin Hill, T.J. Storey and Dy'Quez Edgeston.