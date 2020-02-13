NEW ALBANY • Ripley got off to a bit of a slow start, but the Tigers eventually pounced on Tishomingo County to the tune of a 57-25 final.
Ripley could only manage 10 points in the opening quarter as they took a 10-4 lead. The Tigers scored 16 in the second quarter while limiting the Braves to only six and the teams went to the half with Ripley up 26-10.
Ripley continued with the stifling defense as Tishomingo County failed to break into double digits in any quarter. Ripley scored 31 in the second half while only giving up 15 to the Braves.
Asa Howard led Ripley in scoring as he finished with 14 points. Jesus Ruedas was also in double figures with 11 points.
Tanner Moss was the high man for Tishomingo County with 11 points.
Ripley (25-2) will face Corinth in the 1-4A championship at 8:30 while Tishomingo County (11-19) will play in the consolation round at 5:30 against New Albany.