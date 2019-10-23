RIPLEY • The Ripley Tigers really struggled in their non-division bout with Choctaw County last Friday. The Tigers dropped their homecoming game to the Chargers, 38-0.
The Chargers put up 24 points in the first half and never looked back.
Now the Tigers (2-7, 1-1) will face maybe their toughest test of the season this Friday as they hit the road to face Corinth. The Warriors are 7-1 on the season, including a perfect 2-0 record inside Div. 1-4A play. Their only loss of the season came to their largest school in the state, Tupelo in Week 2 of the season. Corinth is coming off an absolutely dominating 56-20 win over 1-4A member New Albany.
Kickoff between the Tigers and Warriors is set for 7 p.m. this Friday.