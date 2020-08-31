Ripley football took the field last Saturday for the first time under the direction of first year head coach Perry Liles.
The Tigers took part in a two-quarter scrimmage at East Union, where the Urchins flexed their muscles in a 15-0 win.
Urchin running back Colton Plunk scored on a 78-yard run while Rett Johnson hit Conner Bishop with a 48-yard strike for the other score.
Ripley is adjusting to a new offensive scheme, running the veer-option offense with senior Sentavius Hunt running the show at quarterback. Last Saturday was Hunt's first game action as the signal caller.
The Tigers open the 2020 season on the road against 3A member Booneville this Friday. Ripley fell short, 27-26, to the Blue Devils a season ago.
The Blue Devils feature one of the better quarterbacks in the area in John Daniel Deaton, who is a three-year starter. Deaton has passed for 3,178 yards and 35 touchdowns the last two seasons combined. Booneville also returns nine starters from each side of the ball.
Kickoff between Ripley and Booneville is set for 7 p.m.