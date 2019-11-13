CLINTON • Tippah County cross country runners made waves in the state championship meets at the Choctaw Trails in Clinton. The event was split up with Class 1A-3A-5A running on Monday, Nov. 4 and Class 2A-4A-6A running on Wednesday, Nov. 6. Tippah County had one state championship with the Walnut boys team claiming the top spot in the Class 2A boys competition.
Four Tippah County runners placed inside the Top 10 at the Class 1A State Cross Country Championships. Blue Mountain's Ariauna Foote, Falkner's Harley Garner, Pine Grove's Bella Jumper and Pine Grove's Noah Clark each landed among the state's best in 1A.
Foote had the the top finish with her seventh place time of 22:58.30. Garner closely followed Foote in eighth place with a time of 23:07.40. Jumper rounded out the Top 10 with a time of 23:16.40.
Clark was the lone male from Tippah County to finish inside the Top 10 in 1A. Clark crossed the line at 19:05.60 for a 10th place finish.
Other notable times were: Falkner's Rodrigo Ruedas who landed in 29th; Blue Mountain's Jaden Hall finished 36th; Blue Mountain's John Dickerson ended in 39th; Falkner's Brycen Kennedy in 43rd; Blue Mountain's DeShawn Tyler in 46th and Falkner's Chandler Ray finished 50th out of the 89 runners in the boys race.
Blue Mountain's Teauna Foote finished 36th out of the 55 runners in the girls race.
In the Class 2A Girls Cross Country State Championship, Walnut's Madi Kate Vuncannon earned All-State honors with her seventh place finish with a time of 22:03.16. Vuncannon's efforts along with Angie Hopper (19th), Amber Ray (22nd), McKenleigh Cardwell (32nd) and Abby Tomlinson (36th) lifted the Lady Wildcats to a third place team finish inside 2A, their highest finish in program history.
In Class 4A girls, Ripley's Amelya Hatch led the Lady Tigers to an 11th place team finish behind her 32nd place finish out of 148 runners. Alex Rangel followed her in 46th, Kinslee Ketchum in 65th, Alicia Benavides in 73rd and Cecilia Torrez in 87th.
Ripley boys fared even better, due in large part to the tandem of Ben Carter and Jesus Ruedas. The duo earned All-State honors in the Class 4A boys race. Carter finished fourth with a time of 17:47.74, the best time and finish of anyone in Tippah County this season. Ruedas landed in 13th with his time of 18:19.33. Celique Williams and Rene Bernardino crossed the line together in 31st and 32nd place while Adrian Ruedas finished 50th out of the 171 runners. As a team, the Tigers finished fourth out of 25 teams competing.