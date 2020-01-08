Ripley

Ripley boys claimed the 2019 Tippah County Tournament championship. The Tigers will look to repeat for the seventh-straight year as champions as they have not been beaten in a county tournament game since 2013, when Blue Mountain took home the title. |FILE 

 By Sean Akins

The 2020 Tippah County Basketball Tournament will begin this Thursday and wrap up with the championship games on Saturday at Walnut Attendance Center. Below is the schedule for the three-day tournament:

Thursday, Jan. 9

(B) Blue Mountain vs. Walnut (4:30 p.m.)

(G) Walnut vs. Blue Mountain (6 p.m.)

(B) Pine Grove vs. Falkner (7:30 p.m.)

Friday, Jan. 10

(G) Ripley vs. Falkner (4:30 p.m.)

(B) Ripley vs. Walnut/Blue Mtn. Winner (6 p.m.)

(G) Pine Grove vs. Walnut/Blue Mtn. Winner (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Jan. 11

Girls Championship Game (6 p.m.)

Boys Championship Game (7:30 p.m.)

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Twitter: @SS_Sports_

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus