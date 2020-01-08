The 2020 Tippah County Basketball Tournament will begin this Thursday and wrap up with the championship games on Saturday at Walnut Attendance Center. Below is the schedule for the three-day tournament:
Thursday, Jan. 9
(B) Blue Mountain vs. Walnut (4:30 p.m.)
(G) Walnut vs. Blue Mountain (6 p.m.)
(B) Pine Grove vs. Falkner (7:30 p.m.)
Friday, Jan. 10
(G) Ripley vs. Falkner (4:30 p.m.)
(B) Ripley vs. Walnut/Blue Mtn. Winner (6 p.m.)
(G) Pine Grove vs. Walnut/Blue Mtn. Winner (7:30 p.m.)
Saturday, Jan. 11
Girls Championship Game (6 p.m.)
Boys Championship Game (7:30 p.m.)