RIPLEY - For the first time ever, Walnut, Falkner, Ripley and Pine Grove filled the Ripley Event Center to compete in the Tippah County Volleyball Tournament last Saturday, Sept. 21. The four teams competed in a round robin tournament that saw the seasoned Lady Tigers come away with the crown. Below are the results of the tournament.
Ripley 2, Falkner 0
The Lady Tigers made quick work of the Lady Eagles in the first set 25-5, using a 9-0 run and another 14-2 run to end it. In the second set, Falkner found much more success against Ripley. Hanna Ramer and Becca Owens combined for a pair of kills to help the Lady Eagles start with a 4-0 lead but Ripley ended up taking the second set for the 25-18 win.
Walnut 2, Pine Grove 0
The Lady Wildcats outscored Pine Grove 8-3 down the stretch of the opening set, using a pair of aces from Claire Leak, an ace from Sarah Martindale and two kills from Madi Kate Vuncannon for the 25-16 win. Pine Grove's Kaylee Haynes started the second set with a kill to set the tone and the 2-0 lead but Walnut responded with an 11-0 run to run away with the second set 25-10.
Pine Grove 2, Falkner 1
This match was the only one of the day that took three sets to determine a winner. Down 22-18, Pine Grove bounced back with a 5-0 run sparked by two aces from Baleigh Bridges for the 23-22 lead. Falkner used an ace from Harley Garner to close the first set with the 25-23 win. The Lady Panthers had a come-from-behind 25-23 win in the second set to tie the match at 1-1. In the third set, Pine Grove's Kenzie Miller paced her team with three kills to guide them to the 15-8 win.
Ripley 2, Walnut 0
The Lady Tigers had their way in the opening set against the Lady Wildcats, closing the first set on a 7-1 run for the 25-13 win. But in the second set, Ripley faced their toughest competition of the day as the game needed extra points to decide who won. Down 18-15, Walnut went on a 5-0 run to take a 20-18 lead. Later, as Walnut held a 24-22 lead, a service error combined with an ace from Sarah Catherine Childs tied the game at 24-24. Walnut's Madi Kate Vuncannon followed with a kill to put the Lady Wildcats within one point of the win but Ripley finished the match on a 3-0 run for the 27-25 win.
Walnut 2, Falkner 0
A pair of Dalana Dollar kills early in the first set paved the way for the Lady Wildcats to take control of the opening set 25-9 over the rival Lady Eagles. Falkner made things interesting for a while in the second set when the were tied with Walnut midway through the second set but the Lady Wildcats closed the door on their hopes with the 25-17 win.
Ripley 2, Pine Grove 0
In the final match of the day, the Lady Tigers flexed their muscle on the first-year program of Pine Grove. Ripley won the first set 25-10. The Lady Panthers only improved their score by one in the second set, dropping 25-11 to the Lady Tigers, who claimed the title. Ripley's Alex Green led the way with six service aces. Peyton Shappley added a team-high six kills.