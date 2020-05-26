JACKSON • Two sophomores on the Northeast Mississippi Community College women’s basketball team have received postseason accolades for their consistent play throughout the 2019-20 campaign.
Dominique Caldwell and Tekeria Newson both garnered Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges (MACJC) All-State distinction.
Newson secured first-team honors after leading the Lady Tigers in points and rebounds per game with 14.6 and 6.3, respectively. She reached double figures in 17 out of Northeast’s 22 total contests.
The Independence High School graduate scored 20-plus points five times this season, including a career-high 25 points against Coahoma Community College inside legendary Bonner Arnold Coliseum.
She also tallied 24 points on three separate occasions, including twice at Northwest Mississippi Community College’s Howard Coliseum against the host Lady Rangers and in a neutral site affair versus Snead State (Ala.) Community College.
The Rust College commitment appeared in all 24 games during her freshman year. She notched 12 points in the Lady Tigers’ marquee home victory over then-No. 4 Shelton State (Ala.) Community College.
The 5-7 forward eclipsed the 500-point plateau during her final outing in a Northeast uniform at East Mississippi Community College. She joins former teammates Cherelle Jones and Dayzsha Rogan as Lady Tigers who have reached this prestigious mark over the past two seasons.
“Tekeria is a player who wants the basketball and it showed in her performance,” said Northeast head coach Brenda Mayes. “She has a hunger to put the ball in the basket and the ability to knock down free throws.”
Caldwell collected second-team laurels as the primary point guard for the Lady Tigers with 15 starts in 19 overall appearances. She topped Northeast with 3.7 assists and 2.7 steals per matchup.
The Warren Central High School alumnus also placed second on the team in scoring and rebounding. She finished her last year on the Booneville campus with averages of 8.1 points and 5.3 boards.
She approached a double-double on multiple occasions, including an 11-point, nine-rebound effort during the Lady Tigers’ season-opening triumph over Volunteer State (Tenn.) Community College.
Caldwell set a career-high of 19 points against Northwest in early January. She had a brilliant performance in Northeast’s win at Mississippi Delta Community College just over one week later with 16 points, six assists, six boards and six steals.
The 5-6 guard averaged 6.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists during 40 career contests with the Lady Tigers. Caldwell produced a season-high of 15 points in a victory versus Arkansas Baptist College during her freshman campaign.
“Dominique led in a very different, but valuable aspect of the game and that was on defense,” Mayes said. “Most importantly, she brought energy to the team.”