BLUE MOUNTAIN • (Game 3) Blue Mountain Baseball ran over Trinity (Ill.) this weekend, completing the four-game sweep last Saturday at Topper Field.
Brandon Maxwell (SR/Florence, AL) would pitch the Toppers past the Trojans with a complete game, four-hitter, striking out three.
Trinity would score first in the top of the second and Blue Mountain answered with an RBI single by Kevin Wright (SO/Madison, Miss.) to score Luke Miller (SR/Collinsville, MS). Wright would come around to score on a double by Will Garriga (SR/Hurley, MS), giving BMC the early 2-1 lead in the third.
Blue Mountain would get three more in the sixth highlighted by an RBI single by Anthony Lipsey (JR/Myrtle, Miss.) that scored Will Brooks (JR/Madison, Miss.). Lipsey would later score in the inning and Matt Crowder (SO/Madison, Miss.) crossed also.
That would be all the Toppers needed to drop the Illinois team.
Wright and Miller both finished with two hits for Blue Mountain.
Game 4
Eli Jackson (JR/New Albany, MS) diced up Trinity's offense in the backend game, needing only four innings to strike out 10 Trojan hitters.
The Toppers banged out eight hits in the win, with Drake Wallace (SR/Amory, MS) leading with three hits and two RBI.
Blue Mountain used two 3-run innings, the second and third, highlighted by RBI singles in both innings by Seth Cochran (JR/Lakeland, TN).
The Toppers would use a four-man crew on the bump to oust Trinity; Jackson, Matthew Graves (JR/Livingston, La.), Colton Hale (JR/Independence, MS) and Tyler Ethridge (SR/Osyka, MS).
The win gave the Toppers a four-game winning streak, moving their record to 5-6.
The Toppers will return home Tuesday, hosting the 5th ranked team in the nation, Freed-Hardeman. The two teams will play a doubleheader with first pitch at noon.