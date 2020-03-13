MONTGOMERY, Ala. • Like many other conferences around the nation, the Southern States Athletic Conference announced on Thursday the suspension of conference play for baseball, softball and tennis.
The cancelations are due to recent developments and spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Mississippi’s first suspected case is currently being investigated in Forrest County.
Blue Mountain’s baseball, softball and tennis programs were all scheduled to compete inside conference this weekend, but those competitions will now be the first suspended for the Toppers.
Earlier today, the NAIA announced the cancelation of all winter sports national championships (Men’s Bowling, Women’s Bowling, Women’s Basketball, Men’s Basketball and Competitive Cheer).
Loyola University, which also competes in the SSAC, announced today that its tennis programs have called a halt to all competitions for the rest of the season.
Blue Mountain Athletics encourages everyone to visit the Centers for Disease Control for updates on the virus at www.cdc.gov.
Below is the official statement from the Southern States Athletic Conference.
SSAC Official Statement
Due to the latest developments with the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southern States Athletic Conference has announced the suspension of regular season competitions for all team sports until Wednesday, March 25.
SSAC Commissioner Mike Hall: “The health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, fans and administrators is always our top priority, and we feel this delay will give us time to reassess where things stand in the coming weeks. We are in constant communication with our member institutions and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics to make the best possible decisions for all involved.”
Changes Due To COVID-19
SSAC competitions in baseball, softball and tennis are suspended until March 25. Individual sports such as golf and track & field are to be decided by each institution
Due to the suspension causing teams to play an uneven number of games, the 2020 SSAC Baseball Championship will be expanded to include all 10 teams, instead of the usual eight. Bracket and schedule are to be determined
The 2020 SSAC Women’s Golf Championship, originally scheduled for April 6-8 will be delayed and combined with the 2020 SSAC Men’s Golf Championship April 20-22 to give further time to evaluate options
The NAIA has canceled all winter championship events