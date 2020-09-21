HUNTSVILLE, Ala. • Blue Mountain men had a tough race last Saturday, finishing 11th out of 11 teams at the UAH 8K Invitational.
Host Alabama-Huntsville took the crown with 28 points, while the Toppers finished with 283.
The field was packed with NCAA DI and DII teams, making it the toughest race for the Toppers to date.
Thomas Ratliff (SO/Corinth, Miss.) was the top finisher for Blue Mountain, running to a 28:15 time and placing 73.
Will Porter (FR/Pontotoc, Miss.) was behind him at 80 with a 28:24 times, followed by Will Crigger (SR/Corinth, Miss.) at 90 with a 28:44 time.
Jamien Terry (FR/New Albany, Miss.) finished 96 at 29:20, Ken Gassaway (SR/Saltillo, Miss.) was 97 at 29:21, Owen Hill (SO/Ripley, Miss.) finished 101 at 29:32, Ja'Darius Scott (SO/Columbus, Miss.) was 105 at 29:46, James Shea (SR/Corinth, Miss.) clipped at 109 in 29:58, Tanner Childs (SO/Corinth, Miss.) finished 111 at 30:04, Juan Ramirez (JR/Corinth, Miss.) was 112 at 30:14, Jesus Ramirez ended at 113 in 30:20 and Aaron Hight (SR/Corinth, Miss.) rounded out the Toppers at 117 in 30:53.
BMC head coach Heather Duley said after the race, "This was a really big race and our first 8K on the season, so our guys are adjusting. It's really great when we get to run against stiff competition, and it just helps us be better prepared for conference. I'm happy with our guys and the effort we put out today."
Lee University's Christian Noble took home the individual title, running an impressive 23:51.
Blue Mountain returns to action October 1, hosting the BMC Quad Meet, its second event of the season at Blue Mountain.