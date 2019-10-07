NEW ORLEANS, La. - Blue Mountain just didn't have an answer for the big power of Loyola last Saturday, dropping three straight sets 0-3 (16-25, 19-25, 22-25).
The Wolfpack's size advantage and blocking prowess were on display
Loyola (11-11, 5-2 SSAC) would go on to get six total blocks on the day to Blue Mountain's one. The Toppers struggled on serve, committing nine service errors.
In a tight first set, Loyola would get critical kills from Gabriella Martinez to go on a 5-0 run for the set. BMC did hold a 16-15 lead in a competitive third set before the Wolfpack pulled away.
Lainey Jackson (JR/Toledo, Ill.) led Blue Mountain with a double-double, getting 30 assists and 11 digs, while Julianna Taylor (SO/Bear Creek, Ala.), who has been nursing an ankle injury, is starting to get her mojo back at the net, finishing with 11 kills. J'Myia Lipscomb (FR/Muscle Shoals, Ala.) would add 13 digs for Blue Mountain.
BMC head coach Reid Gann commented after the match, "Today was another frustrating loss. We definitely had our chances in the second and third sets, but costly mistakes kept us from finishing. Passing and ball control continued to be a struggle today. We must bounce back strong next weekend in conference play."
BMC (5-12, 0-6 SSAC) will be looking for its first conference win, as they host Brewton-Parker Friday at 7 p.m.