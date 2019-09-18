Julianna Taylor

BMC's Julianna Taylor goes up high for the block attempt.

 By BMC Reports

RIPLEY - William Carey dropped Blue Mountain last Friday night to open the 2019 SSAC schedule in three straight sets 25-17, 25-20 and 25-16.

The match was a game of kills, with Carey getting 46 and Blue Mountain picking up 38.

Julianna Taylor (SO/Bear Creek, Ala.) had Blue Mountain's best match, securing a double-double with 12 kills and 12 digs.

Carissa Mulford (JR/Jay, Fla.) added 12 kills while Lainey Jackson (JR/Toledo, Ill.) continues to be a steady setter with 31 assists on the night.

The Crusaders (8-6) had a three service aces on the night and the Toppers would commit eight service errors. Carey attacked at a .349 clip and BMC had a .226 percentage.

"This was a tough night for us," BMC head coach Reid Gann said. "We didn't play well enough to win in any phase of the game. I give William Carey credit; they did a nice job finding ways to score. We have to be better, though."

Blue Mountain (3-6) returns to action Thursday at home as they host cross-state rival Freed-Hardeman at 6 p.m.

