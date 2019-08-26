BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Georgetown (Ky.) took a 3-0 win over Blue Mountain Volleyball last Saturday, Aug. 24 in the final day of the Vette City Classic.
The Tigers opened quick with a 25-8 win in the first set, followed by a 25-14 win in set two and a 25-22 win in the third.
The Toppers had a tough time with Georgetown (2-5) hitter Hunter Keller. Keller finished with 11 kills, a .474 hitting percentage and two blocks. Madison Mudd added nine kills and three digs.
Julianna Taylor (SO/Bear Creek, Ala.) led BMC once again, getting eight kills, hitting .333 and digging eight balls. Saige Blanton (FR/Double Springs, Ala.) added five kills and hit .308 for Blue Mountain.
Match 2
Blue Mountain (0-4) went on to drop the final match at the Vette City Classic to another Mid-South Conference member, Cumberland (4-4), 0-3 (11-25, 15-25, 25-20).
Cumberland hitter Abby Akins had a big match, notching 11 kills. A .421 hitting percentage and four digs. Massa Nalovic had seven kills and hit .400 for the Phoenix, also.
Emma Myers (SO/New Albany, Miss.) led Blue Mountain with five kills and hit .444.
"We played two very competitive teams today," BMC head coach Reid Gann said. "Our girls played hard, but we were a little overmatched at times. We have to stay positive and try to correct our mistakes as we move forward."
BMC returns Saturday, Aug. 31 at home against Crowley's Ridge (Ark.) at 1 p.m. at the Ripley Event Center in Ripley, Miss.