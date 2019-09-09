FLORENCE, Ala. – Blue Mountain College men finished 10th out of 10 teams last Saturday at the UNA Invitational, with Braden Hardy (JR/Blue Mountain, Miss.) dialing out in 25th overall individually at 27:32 in the 8K race that saw 91 runners competing.
Host North Alabama won the outright team crown, followed by the University of Memphis and Trevecca Nazarene.
Ben Langat (JR/Kenya) finished 45th for Blue Mountain at 28:18, followed by Thomas Ratliff (FR/Corinth, Miss.) at 57th in 28:53.
Ken Gassaway (JR/Saltillo, Miss.) finished 73rd at 30:15, Ja'Darius Scott (FR/Columbus, Miss.) crossed at 30:16 in 74th, Owen Hill (FR/Ripley, Miss.) finished in 80th at 31:13, Will Crigger (JR/Corinth, Miss.) ended at 32:01 in 85th and James Shea (JR/Corinth, Miss.) finished in 88th at 32:41.
"This was a really big race with some really strong teams," BMC head coach Heather Duley said. "I thought our guys did pretty well against the NCAA runners, so we'll be able to use this as we go forward."
BMC returns to action Sept. 21 at the Austin Peay Invitational in Clarksville, Tenn.