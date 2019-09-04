RIPLEY, Miss. – It didn't take Blue Mountain College Volleyball long to pick up its first program win, as the Toppers shut out Crowley's Ridge 3-0 in just its fifth-ever match Saturday afternoon.
BMC's big hitter, Julianna Taylor (SO/Bear Creek, Ala.), was all over the Crowley Ridge defense, as she recorded 16 kills and a .300 hitting percentage in the victory.
Blue Mountain blew through the first set with ease 25-14. It took extra serves to finish off the Pioneers (1-3) in the second and third sets, 27-25 and 26-24.
Lainey Jackson (JR/Toledo, Ill.) had a solid outing for BMC, notching a game-high 43 assists. Jackson consistently set up Taylor close to the net for kills the Pioneers had no answer for.
J'Myia Lipscomb (FR/Muscle Shoals, Ala.) was solid on defense for the Toppers also, getting a game-high 28 digs, while Carissa Mulford (JR/Jay, Fla.) had nine kills and two aces.
"I'm very proud of my team and how they played today," BMC head coach Reid Gann said. "We came out with great energy and focus. We passed the ball much better today and it showed up on the scoreboard. It definitely feels good to get our first-ever win at home."
The Toppers bumped their record to 1-4 on the early season and return to action Wednesday against Talladega at 6 p.m.